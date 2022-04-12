Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Price Target to $25.00

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HA. Cowen upgraded shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of HA stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,689. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.46. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $939.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 63.40% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.71) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 230.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 11.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 4.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

