Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €46.00 Price Target

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT – Get Rating) has been given a €46.00 ($50.00) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MT has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($50.00) target price on ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($50.00) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($35.87) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($44.57) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €39.90 ($43.37).

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of €17.72 ($19.26) and a twelve month high of €30.76 ($33.43).

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.