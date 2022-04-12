Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “€17.00” Price Target for thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA)

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) has been given a €17.00 ($18.48) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target indicates a potential upside of 146.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.39) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.25 ($17.66) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.70 ($19.24) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($18.48) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($11.96) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €14.22 ($15.45).

FRA TKA traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €6.88 ($7.48). The company had a trading volume of 3,228,553 shares. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of €20.70 ($22.50) and a fifty-two week high of €27.01 ($29.36). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.11.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

