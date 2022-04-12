DEXTools Hits One Day Trading Volume of $423,330.00 (DEXT)

DEXTools (DEXT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One DEXTools coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DEXTools has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. DEXTools has a total market cap of $31.06 million and $423,330.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00034917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00104908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXTools (DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 146,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 98,361,962 coins. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

