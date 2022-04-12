dForce (DF) Price Hits $0.0705 on Exchanges

dForce (DF) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. dForce has a market capitalization of $29.23 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, dForce has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. One dForce coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0705 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get dForce alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00035035 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00105067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

dForce Coin Profile

dForce is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,934,977 coins and its circulating supply is 414,536,981 coins. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . The official website for dForce is dforce.network . The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

dForce Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.