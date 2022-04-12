DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) Price Down 18% This Week

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. DFSocial Gaming has a market cap of $349,773.55 and approximately $3,419.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 18% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

