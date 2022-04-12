DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.75. DHI Group shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 232,175 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHX shares. TheStreet upgraded DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DHI Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Get DHI Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $277.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.34.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,715,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of DHI Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,821,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,608,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DHI Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,213,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of DHI Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 844,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 112,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DHI Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 754,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI Group Company Profile (NYSE:DHX)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.