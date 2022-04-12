DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.22

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 82000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08.

DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that DIAGNOS Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

