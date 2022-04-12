Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.30

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and traded as low as $4.30. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 15,664,618 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.66.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 105.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

