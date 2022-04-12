DistX Market Capitalization Tops $10,580.11 (DISTX)

DistX (DISTX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. DistX has a total market capitalization of $10,580.11 and $34,901.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DistX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DistX has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00044117 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.94 or 0.07538456 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,061.19 or 0.99507723 BTC.

About DistX

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . DistX’s official website is www.distx.io

Buying and Selling DistX

