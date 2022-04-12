Dogecoin Market Capitalization Reaches $19.02 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 12th. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a market cap of $19.02 billion and approximately $1.25 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.52 or 0.00260548 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00014635 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001282 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000416 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.