Dohj LLC Buys 28,397 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Dohj LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,397 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Dohj LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $15,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,415,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,988,000 after acquiring an additional 362,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 78,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.15. 4,110,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,461,610. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.28. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $108.07 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

