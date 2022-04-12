Dohj LLC Buys 9,031 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Dohj LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,031 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 1.0% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of ESGU stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.95. 869,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,437. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $91.87 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.322 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

