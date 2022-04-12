Dohj LLC Has $12.68 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Dohj LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $231.96. 875,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,316. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $216.62 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

