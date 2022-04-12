Dohj LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Dohj LLC decreased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Cintas makes up 1.2% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,771,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,280,000 after acquiring an additional 57,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,509,000 after buying an additional 26,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cintas by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,476,000 after buying an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,093,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,424,000 after buying an additional 121,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cintas by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,054,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,218,000 after buying an additional 63,432 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $415.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,539. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $391.89 and a 200-day moving average of $410.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.40.

Cintas Profile (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.