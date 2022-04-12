Dohj LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Dohj LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $205.71. The company had a trading volume of 770,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,497. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.64. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.57 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

