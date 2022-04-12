Dohj LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Dohj LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,988 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 111,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,936,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,783,566. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.98.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

