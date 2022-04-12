Dohj LLC Sells 1,124 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Dohj LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,718 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.1% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 14,591 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $526,000. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $4.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.04. 65,965,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,357,289. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $134.59 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $539.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.77.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

