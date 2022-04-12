Dohj LLC Sells 279 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Dohj LLC reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 1,157.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $773,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,581 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Intuit by 537.2% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,550,000 after buying an additional 958,753 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Intuit by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,972,000 after purchasing an additional 438,702 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,491,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 2,692.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,843,000 after purchasing an additional 302,563 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.45.

INTU stock traded down $11.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $461.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.66 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $561.34. The company has a market capitalization of $130.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.