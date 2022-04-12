Dohj LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Dohj LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,519 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 3.5% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth about $243,580,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000,000. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,508,000 after acquiring an additional 774,572 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,678,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,954. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.81. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $100.58 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

