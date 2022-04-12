Dohj LLC Trims Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Dohj LLC decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,108,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $9,597,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 354,118 shares of company stock worth $21,991,445. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $64.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,088,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,249,361. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $64.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $279.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.35.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

