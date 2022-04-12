Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at DA Davidson

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by DA Davidson from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 224.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Doma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Doma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Doma stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.85. 13,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,984. Doma has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $10.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62.

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Doma will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Ein bought 332,970 shares of Doma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $799,128.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Doma during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Doma during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Doma during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Doma by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Doma during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

