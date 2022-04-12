Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Short Interest Down 90.0% in March

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock remained flat at $$31.50 on Tuesday. 8 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $59.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.66.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.082 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. engages in the management of retail food outlets and franchise services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded on December 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.
