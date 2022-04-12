Donut (DONUT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $55.00

Donut (DONUT) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Donut has a market cap of $265,710.61 and approximately $55.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Donut has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00044171 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,075.63 or 0.07626975 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,195.48 or 0.99677056 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.