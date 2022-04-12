Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) CFO Sells $192,125.00 in Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $192,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Dorian LPG stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.46. 9,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,118. The stock has a market cap of $620.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.64.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,658,641 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,119,000 after acquiring an additional 53,198 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,513,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,212,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Dorian LPG by 7.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,185,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,716,000 after acquiring an additional 83,932 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Dorian LPG by 410.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 622,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 500,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dorian LPG by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 602,631 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 18,954 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

