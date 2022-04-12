Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Director Sells $1,540,000.00 in Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,112,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,928,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,502,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 18,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $267,300.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 24,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $354,240.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $1,490,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 30,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 79,200 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $1,098,504.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 15,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $209,850.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $876,600.00.

Dorian LPG stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.44. The stock had a trading volume of 581,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $619.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 410.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 622,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 500,378 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 429,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after buying an additional 187,089 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 1,177.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 140,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 129,860 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 401,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 102,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

