Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.68

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.68 and last traded at $15.44, with a volume of 344906 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dorian LPG in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $209,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $192,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 438,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,400,419. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 52,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 56,410 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Dorian LPG by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

