Douglas A. Pepper Acquires 38,602 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) Director Douglas A. Pepper purchased 38,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.58 per share, with a total value of $1,450,663.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 402,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,119,486.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE traded up $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.06. The company had a trading volume of 42,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,795. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.64. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRZE. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.54.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

