Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stock Position Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Dover by 308.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Dover by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 75,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DOV opened at $149.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.43 and a 200-day moving average of $166.15. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.65 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dover from $196.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.46.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

