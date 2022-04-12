Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.87

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.87 and traded as high as C$7.90. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at C$7.86, with a volume of 526,021 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DPM shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares cut shares of Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.87.

Dundee Precious Metals ( TSE:DPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$209.79 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.51%.

In other news, Senior Officer Iliya Garkov sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.43, for a total value of C$92,875.00. Also, Director Jonathan Carter Goodman sold 43,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.98, for a total transaction of C$347,233.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 457,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,648,184.68. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,913 shares of company stock valued at $616,849.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

