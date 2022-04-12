Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,662.14 ($21.66).

DNLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.24) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,710 ($22.28) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.50) to GBX 1,400 ($18.24) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($23.13) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.80) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

In related news, insider Ian Bull acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,100 ($14.33) per share, with a total value of £33,000 ($43,002.35). Also, insider William Reeve purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,169 ($15.23) per share, with a total value of £23,380 ($30,466.51).

DNLM opened at GBX 1,058 ($13.79) on Tuesday. Dunelm Group has a twelve month low of GBX 963.50 ($12.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,599 ($20.84). The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,163.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,292.92. The stock has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 14.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a GBX 37 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.47%.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

