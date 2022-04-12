Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €41.00 by UBS Group

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €41.00 ($44.57) target price by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 70.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DUE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($36.96) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($48.91) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($51.09) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($51.09) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €46.45 ($50.49).

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR:DUE traded down €0.82 ($0.89) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €24.04 ($26.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.72. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €24.46 ($26.59) and a 12 month high of €44.08 ($47.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €36.34.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.