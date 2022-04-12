DXdao Price Tops $736.89 on Top Exchanges (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for approximately $736.89 or 0.01840630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DXdao has a market cap of $36.34 million and approximately $197,585.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DXdao has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.21 or 0.00290277 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005894 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000819 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003369 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

