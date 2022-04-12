Dynamite Market Cap Reaches $14,540.75 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for about $0.0376 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamite has a total market cap of $14,540.75 and $46,161.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dynamite

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 725,542 coins and its circulating supply is 386,836 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

