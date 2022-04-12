DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Short Interest Up 600.0% in March

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of DynaResource stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $1.60. 1,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,589. DynaResource has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60.
DynaResource Company Profile (Get Rating)
