DynaResource (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.48

Shares of DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and traded as high as $1.60. DynaResource shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 1,160 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60.
About DynaResource (OTCMKTS:DYNR)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DynaResource (DYNR)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for DynaResource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DynaResource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.