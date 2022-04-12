DynaResource (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.48

Shares of DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and traded as high as $1.60. DynaResource shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 1,160 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60.

Get DynaResource alerts:

About DynaResource (OTCMKTS:DYNR)

DynaResource, Inc acquires, invests in, explores, and develops precious and base metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. Its flagship property is the San Jose de Gracia property with 33 concessions covering approximately 9,920 hectares located in northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DynaResource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DynaResource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.