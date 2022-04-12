Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.09

Shares of Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.09 and traded as low as $35.00. Eagle Financial Services shares last traded at $35.47, with a volume of 825 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $123.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.09.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $14.45 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Eagle Financial Services’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

About Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services, demand, savings and time deposits and consumer, mortgage and commercial loans. It offers telephone banking, internet banking, and mobile banking to its customers.

