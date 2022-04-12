Earthport (LON:EPO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $37.70

Earthport plc (LON:EPO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.70 ($0.49) and traded as low as GBX 37.70 ($0.49). Earthport shares last traded at GBX 37.70 ($0.49), with a volume of 55,545 shares traded.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 37.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 37.70. The company has a market capitalization of £240.49 million and a PE ratio of -20.94.
About Earthport (LON:EPO)
