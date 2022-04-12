easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 800 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 800 ($10.42) price target by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EZJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 680 ($8.86) to GBX 570 ($7.43) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.42) target price (down from GBX 900 ($11.73)) on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.19) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($7.43) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($10.62) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 697.93 ($9.09).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of LON EZJ traded up GBX 0.96 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 543.56 ($7.08). The company had a trading volume of 6,508,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,260,016. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 576.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 590.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 417.40 ($5.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.27).

In other news, insider Stephen Hester acquired 20,000 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.25) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($125,097.73). Also, insider Julie Southern bought 1,517 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.55) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.52 ($12,967.84). Insiders purchased a total of 21,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,625,070 in the last ninety days.

About easyJet (Get Rating)

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.