easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 709 by Credit Suisse Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 709 ($9.24) target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EZJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 680 ($8.86) to GBX 570 ($7.43) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($7.43) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.42) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.42) target price (down from GBX 900 ($11.73)) on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($10.62) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 697.93 ($9.09).

Shares of EZJ traded up GBX 0.96 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 543.56 ($7.08). The company had a trading volume of 6,508,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,260,016. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 576.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 590.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. The company has a market capitalization of £4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 417.40 ($5.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.27).

In other easyJet news, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.55) per share, with a total value of £9,951.52 ($12,967.84). Also, insider Stephen Hester acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.25) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($125,097.73). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 21,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,625,070.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

