easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 815 by UBS Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 815 ($10.62) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EZJ. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 825 ($10.75) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.24) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.19) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($7.43) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.42) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 697.93 ($9.09).

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet stock traded up GBX 0.96 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 543.56 ($7.08). 6,508,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,260,016. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 417.40 ($5.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of £4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 576.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 590.43.

In other news, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.55) per share, with a total value of £9,951.52 ($12,967.84). Also, insider Stephen Hester acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.25) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($125,097.73). In the last three months, insiders purchased 21,567 shares of company stock worth $10,625,070.

About easyJet (Get Rating)

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.