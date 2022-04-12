easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 825 by The Goldman Sachs Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) received a GBX 825 ($10.75) price target from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.42) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.42) price objective (down previously from GBX 900 ($11.73)) on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.24) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.19) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($7.43) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 697.93 ($9.09).

Shares of easyJet stock traded up GBX 0.96 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 543.56 ($7.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,508,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,260,016. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 417.40 ($5.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.27). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 576.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 590.43. The company has a market capitalization of £4.12 billion and a PE ratio of -3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72.

In other news, insider Stephen Hester acquired 20,000 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.25) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($125,097.73). Also, insider Julie Southern bought 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.55) per share, with a total value of £9,951.52 ($12,967.84). Insiders have acquired 21,567 shares of company stock worth $10,625,070 over the last ninety days.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

