eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,585 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 15,799 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in eBay were worth $21,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in eBay by 7.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $209,673,000 after buying an additional 197,158 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,374 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 6.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in eBay by 5.3% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 20,626 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. Mizuho cut their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $54.89 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

