eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,137 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 5,904 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of eBay by 176.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in eBay by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay stock opened at $54.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.35%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

