Eckoh (LON:ECK) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $49.81

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.81 ($0.65) and traded as low as GBX 41.70 ($0.54). Eckoh shares last traded at GBX 45.50 ($0.59), with a volume of 466,645 shares changing hands.

ECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.15) price objective on shares of Eckoh in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.15) price objective on shares of Eckoh in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market cap of £132.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 42.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 49.81.

In other news, insider Nicolas B. Philpot acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £22,500 ($29,319.78).

About Eckoh (LON:ECK)

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as advanced interactive voice response (IVR), speech recognition IVR, visual IVR, chatbots, AI customer service.

