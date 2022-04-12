ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $167.29

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 167.29 ($2.18) and traded as low as GBX 150 ($1.95). ECO Animal Health Group shares last traded at GBX 157.50 ($2.05), with a volume of 65,262 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £106.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 167.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 201.40.

In other news, insider Christopher Wilks bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.08) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($52,124.06). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,208,000.

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

