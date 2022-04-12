Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Equities researchers at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.91.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $3.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,969,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,654. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $85.39 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,583,429.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $1,117,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,859 shares of company stock valued at $25,305,984. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,132 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,789,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,166,375,000 after buying an additional 2,548,909 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,153,000 after buying an additional 1,533,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

