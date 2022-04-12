Egretia Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EGT)

Egretia (EGT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Egretia has a market cap of $2.84 million and $153,577.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Egretia has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One Egretia coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Egretia alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00034940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00104716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Egretia Profile

Egretia (EGT) is a coin. It launched on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Egretia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.