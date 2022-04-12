Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELAN opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of -27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

