Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 72,876 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,924,641 shares.The stock last traded at $11.89 and had previously closed at $11.63.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 11.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 157,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

